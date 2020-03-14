Cecil Nurse Showcases New Showroom

Media tour unveils wide range of office furniture needs and bespoke solutions

GAZETTE REPORTER

Cecil Nurse, a corporate distributor and manufacturer of contemporary office furniture solutions, was on Tuesday 3 March 2020 introduced to local media and stakeholders during a media tour of the new showroom at the Design Quarter south of Gaborone.

With over 70 years of being a strong contender in its industry, an impressive footprint across the continent and operating for over 30 years in Botswana, Cecil Nurse is now the most preferred manufacturer and distributor of bespoke furniture solutions. Said the company’s Managing Director, Graham Evans, speaking at the media tour: “Looking back at this journey, which began from humble beginnings, the one thing that we will always strive to maintain and nurture is excellent products and services.

“These are the cornerstones set by our founders many years ago. Our company has over the years been the most preferred provider of contemporary office furniture solutions in southern Africa and we have a strong footprint in the Botswana market.”

Cecil Nurse has on offer solutions to address all office furniture needs with a wide range of innovative and inspired products. The portfolio consists of pieces that are productive, comfortable and what they call wellness in the work place, which is a key factor in modern-day health and productivity.

Also present at the media tour was Sales and Marketing Manager, Charmaine Mekgwe. “We are extremely excited to showcase our new showroom here at The Design Quarter,” she said. “The company’s track record speaks for itself – steadfast ethics, the best possible products, as well as being a trusted exclusive distribution to innovative and prestigious brands.

“More than anything, we look forward to the 360 solutions that have become synonymous with Cecil Nurse, as well as for opportunities to lend a helping hand within the community, be it via employment or working on personal development of team members.”

Some of the furniture offerings available include seating options for all scenarios from executive chairs to industrial solutions, training and bench seating right up to hospitality industry solutions, desks, office décor and storage, be it a global look or materials from wood to metal, bulk storage, as well as server solutions.

“Our cutting edge furniture pieces are the result of working closely with high-profile designers and architects,” said Evans. “This has always ensured that we are in trend with industry standards and established eco-organisations, making us your choice when taking contemporary office interiors from an idea to reality. Many of the products showcased in our catalogues are manufactured and distributed across the country.”