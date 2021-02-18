Shumba Energy Receives Mayor Power Boost

Gov’t grants the energy company environmental authorisation for its Tati Solar Project

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Department of Environmental Affairs (DEA) has granted Shumba Energy environmental authorisation for its much touted Tati Solar Project, The Botswana Gazette has established.

Shumba Energy is a Botswana-based, locally-owned coal and energy development company listed on the Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE) and the Stock Exchange of Mauritius (SEM). The company has in recent years progressed from an exploration company to a development company and sits on over 4.5 billion tons of thermal coal.

As a major industry player, Shumba Energy’s mission is to satisfy the growing energy demand in the SADC region through various strategies, which looks like is not far from happening considering the major boost the company recently received from the government.

This the company that owns a world-class 100 MW solar project in Tati near Francistown and is currently in the late stage of developing Phase 1, a 50 MW solar farm on a project site of 300 hectares. The project is part of a two-phase program to develop the full 100 MW solar capacity of the site as a key strategic initiative in the region.

“We are very pleased to have received the environmental authorisation as is will allow us to fast-track the Tati Solar Project into operation,” said Shumba Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mashale Phumaphi, regarding the authorisation they received from the government.

“Given the trying times that our country finds itself in, we are keen to do our part to contribute to the economy in a manner that is environmentally friendly, sustainable and contributes to alleviating the region’s severe energy deficit.”