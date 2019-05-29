Sustainable infrastructure development needed – FNB

GAZETTE REPORTER

Rand Merchant Bank (RMB), the corporate banking unit of First National Bank Botswana (FNBB) says there is need for collaborative efforts within the financial services sector to build sustainable housing solutions and infrastructure development.

This was said by FNBB’s Chief Economist, Moatlhodi Sebabole during the BotsReal Property & Infrastructure Forum, held on the 15th of May at Masa Square, Gaborone.

According to Sebabole, Botswana’s success lies in the growth of infrastructure, governance as well as substantive investments in commercial, industrial and residential real estate and this requires collaboration from the financial services sector. He said that Botswana has abundant opportunities for investment, however infrastructure development is a key factor in attracting the much-needed investment for economic diversification.

“Botswana like most African countries faces challenges of infrastructure gaps which will require private sector investment and the country could change this impediment through more robust business-environment reforms, enhanced infrastructure development, financial-market development and trade openness, all of which could drive economic growth. As a country, and more specifically the financial sector, we have the capacity and the expertise to fund infrastructure projects such as roads, telecommunications, energy, water, ICT, however, the cashflow streams must be clear in order to attract private sector investments”, highlighted Sebabole.

RMB recently published its 8th edition of the “Where To Invest In Africa 2019 Report,” which provided insights on the new opportunities of investment in the continent and Botswana, showing RMB’s eagerness to impact all areas of the economy, providing research and market intelligence in the infrastructure and project financing industry.

The BotsReal Property & Infrastructure forum, which attracted international companies and investors looking for opportunities in Botswana was an important platform to collectively explore infrastructure needs and opportunities as detailed in the “Where To Invest In Africa 2019 Report”.

The event also brought together experts across the financial, political, technical and social spheres to develop solutions that address the challenge of transforming cities and towns into noticeable world class infrastructure.

RMB is a leading player in the infrastructure and project finance sectors and has closed several deals and landmark projects across the continent. The Bank provides funding solutions across all key infrastructure sectors including; public-private partnership, power, renewable energy and many more.