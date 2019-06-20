70s and 80s Annual Disco Party on the horizon

The biggest old school music party of the year, dubbed the 70s and 80s annual Disco Party is back with a bang and is slated for Gaborone International Convention Centre (GICC) next month

The biggest old school music party of the year, dubbed the 70s and 80s annual Disco Party is back with a bang and is slated for Gaborone International Convention Centre (GICC) next month. Organised by The Grand Palm Hotel Casino and Convention Resort in Gaborone, the annual 70s and 80s Disco Party which is aimed at raising the profile of Botswana’s diverse artistic talents will take place on July 5th, 2019 at the GICC. The party also aims to unite the young and old through music, dance and fashion as well as relive the formative musical era that we still dance to when we hear its music.

“The event is our way of saying thank you to all our loyal supporters. The 70s and 80s annual Disco Party features predominantly on our events calendar as an event that brings us closer to our sundry clientele,” said the hotel’s Hospitality Marketing Manager, Neo Nkele.

Furthermore, Nkele said, “Let’s support the arts and music industry. It is a way of diversifying the economy. We have great talent here at home. Your attendance will honour the great creativity we see through song. And we will continue giving great entertainment. Other events which are planned for The Grand Palm in future include the wine and food pairing as well as beer fest.”

Being the biggest oldies music party in the country attracting more than 1300 mature audiences annually who attend and experience music of yesteryears, the gig will feature renowned DJs including Dino Bravo, Jazzy D, Cando, King Sliq, Trax, Lenty, Obza, Boogie Sid and Pee Master just to name a few.

“This is purely a lifestyle event and our primary audience is young and mature professionals. This is a one-day lifestyle get together; the music, the colourful drinks, the ambience, the costumes, the audience and the décor setup will be part of the recipe, creating an environment suitable for the theme. We’re also happy to have partnered with Fine Brands, who are our beverage sponsors,” said Samantha Bogopa, Marketing Officer at The Grand Palm Hotel.

“This is one particular event that brings back the golden oldies memories into our modern day lives and we carefully selected the DJs based on the popularity and their technical prowess when it comes to mixing and blending songs. We are confident that the audience will be wowed and given value for their money,” added Bogopa.

The 70s and 80s annual Disco Party is a one-night only lifestyle blast where music and fashion of yesteryears meet. Tickets for the show are sold at the Grand Palm reception and Computicket for P250 standard and P350 VIP.