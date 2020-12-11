Avenue Podcast releases 100 Most Influential Batswana 2020

The founder says the list is not to be read in any particular oder

GAZETTE REPORTER

Local podcast, the 20th Avenue Podcast, has just released this year’s list of the 100 Most Influential Batswana compiled by the podcast team. The list contains a good balance of Batswana from different sectors of the economy, including the media, the creative sector, politics, business, health and sports.

According to the founder of the podcast, Dumisane Ncube, the list was assembled by a group of critical thinkers, opinion leaders and scribes who were asked to list individuals who have been influential in 2020.

“One way or another, they each embody a breakthrough: they broke the rules, broke the record, broke the silence or broke boundaries to reveal what we’re capable of,” Ncube explained. “There are all sorts of yardsticks for measuring influence.”

Check out this year’s 20th Avenue Podcast 100 Most Influential Batswana list in no particular order:

Mokgweetsi Masisi, Sonny Serite,

Peggy Serame, Dr. Lemogang Kwape, Daniel Kenosi,

ATI, Tumi Modise, Ian Khama, Peter Magosi,

Kealeboga Dihutso, McLean Letshwiti, Tumi Ramsden,

Kgosi Mosadi Seboko, Isaac Makwala, Kgosi Kgafela II,

Bakang Seretse, Tebogo Sebego, Donald Molosi,

Dithapelo Keorapetse, Boineelo Hardy, Loungo Andre Pitse,

Neo Bogatsu, Naomi Ruele, Scar, Linah Mohohlo,

Tshireletso Motlogelwa, Regina Vaka, Steven Bogatsu,

Wilson Ngoni, Matlhogonolo Mponang,

Thalefang Charles, Vee Mampeezy,

Ramachandran Ottaphatu, Berry Heart, Neo Masisi,

Seabelo Modibe, Charma Gal, Festus Mogae, Sayed Jamal,

DJ Kuchi, Dumelang Saleshando,

Professor Mosepele Mosepele, Duma Boko, Satar Dada,

Amantle Montsho, Reginald Richardson, Dipsy Selolwane,

Ndaba Gaolatlhe, Connie Ferguson, Anthony Masunga,

Emang Bokhutlo, Sheila Tlou, Naseem Lahri,

Jagdish Shah, Ozi F Teddy, Uyapo Ndadi, Joshua Bondo,

Kagiso Sento, Kgosi Ngakaagae, Umesh Loona,

Bokani Dyer, Tebogo Lebotse Sebego,

Kagiso Madibana, Tumiso ‘Chillyboy’ Rakgare,

Marang Molosiwa, Itumeleng Garebatshabe,

Kgomotso Phatsima, Shona Ferguson, Han C,

Newman Ramatokwane, Nijel Amos, Zenzele Hirschfield,

Mdu Tha Party, Isaac Kgosi, Tomeletso Sereetsi, Dr Gure,

Keabetswe Pheko, Dignash, Malia Baker,

Lawrence Seretse, Mphoeng Mphoeng, Zeus,

Dr. Keith Jefferis, Thobo Kerekang, Thapelo Tsheole,

Ross Branch, William Last, Bissau Gaobakwe,

Eric Ramco, David Magang, Thea Khama,

Bogolo Kenewendo, Thabo Thamane, Sadie,

Radithupa Radithupa, DJ Fresh, Khaya Groth ,

Ignatius Moswaane, Ruth Maphorisa, Mogakolodi Ngele