CIPA/WIPO to Host Virtual Music Conference

The Companies and Intellectual Property Authority (CIPA), in collaboration with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), will host a virtual music conference for Botswana artists on 14th September 2020 at 14:00hrs. Dubbed “The Business of Music: Promoting and Selling Music During and After COVID-19,” the objective of the conference is to equip local artists with skills to market their trade amid the pandemic. Ms Keitseng Monyatsi, Copyright Administrator at CIPA said of the webinar, “We are mindful that the music industry is one of the industries that have been hardest hit by the pandemic. This webinar will therefore provide a platform for musicians to review current challenges faced by the industry and provide the necessary tools for local musicians to explore and leverage on alternative revenue streams.”

The webinar will be facilitated by Mr Carlos M. Delgado-Imbert, a United States of America based music expert. For over ten years, Mr. Delgado-Imbert has been in marketing in the music industry. He worked with both governments and the private sectors of various countries. He has extensive experience in business planning, client relations, program development, negotiation of agreements, budget execution, forecasting, qualitative and quantitative due diligence, to name but a few.

Mr. Delgado-Imbert holds a Bachelor’sDegree in Music Business and Songwriting from Berklee College of Music, and a Master in Business Administration from Northeastern University both in Boston, Massachusetts, USA. Currently, he serves as a Royalty Specialist for Sound Royalties in the United States of America.

Mr. Delgado-Imbert isalso a researcher. He is engaged by WIPO as an expert with a professional focus in music business where he has been engaged in various seminars and workshops in the music and cultural industries around the world.