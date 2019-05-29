VEE MAMPEEZY FACES AUCTION

Vee’s Range Rover Sport to be sold by auction

“I have been paying them every month, I am confused”- Vee

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

In a shocking turn of events, kwaito kwasa star Vee Mampeezy has been slapped with a writ of execution that will see the artist’s top of the range black Range Rover Sport sold to the highest bidder. Scheduled for 24th May 2019, 10 am at the Broadhurst Police Station, the auction is spearheaded by Deputy Sheriff Seikise Manyepetsa under the judgement of Judge Letsididi at the high court in Lobatse.

In a brief interview the respondent, Vee Mampeezy said trouble ensued after the applicant, ViB Mobile (PTY) LTD paid him royalties amounting to P500 000 only to tell him later that the amount was an investment on his brand. “It is a complicated issue that has been going on. I was given this money in 2016 but when they requested that I return it I made a payment plan. I didn’t have a problem with returning the money because clearly I couldn’t deliver on the said investment. I have been paying back an agreed amount every month but I am shocked and confused that my property will be put up for sale. But as we speak my car is still here with me,” he said.

Since 2015, ViB Mobile has awarded local artists, royalties of over two Million Pula and ViB Mobile still encourages unsigned artists to sign with them in order to make their music digitally accessible and diversify their revenue stream. Over the years, the Dololo hitmaker has been topping the VIB Mobile royalty payouts. However, when contacted for their side of the story, sales and Marketing officer of ViB Mobile, Nyakallo Seisa briefly said, “I cannot confirm or deny that there is such a case and I cannot comment because I don’t have the information.”