Vee Mampezzy is an AFRIMMA nominee

The music of the artist who gives people what they want, including the favourite of Malawians “Dololo,” is finally on iTunes. Of the nomination, Vee says it is itself a victory. Staff Writer GOSEGO MOTSUMI reports

While artists are grappling with the uncertainty and difficulties brought on by the Coronavirus, Kwaito-kwasa king Odirile “Vee Mampeezy” Sento’s latest nomination for African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA) has brought on hope for an industry that awaits light at the end of the tunnel.

The artist has been nominated alongside revered music heavyweights from other African countries under the Best Male Artist in Southern Africa category. Vee Mampeezy was previously nominated under the same category in 2015 and performed his “Africa” hit song at the awards ceremony hosted at the Black Academy of Arts & Letters in Dallas, USA.

“I am honoured to be nominated along-side musical giants of Africa,” the elated artist said. “This is itself a win.”

This year’s awards ceremony, which is slated for 15 November 2020, will be a virtual affair due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a statement released by the organizers of the awards, this year’s nominee list features a host of established talents but also stars a cohort of new talents in what seems to be a major paradigm shift on the African music scene.

The AFRIMMAs are the biggest African music award ceremony in the Diaspora that creates a platform to promote the diversity of African music by bringing top African talents across the world to celebrate African music. The AFRIMMA Virtual Awards 2020 is set to be the first of its kind in the African music world with performances coming from different artists around the world and audiences catching the performances, speeches, and award presentations on multiple streaming devices.

“These awards are a huge deal, especially for my career and an affirmation that they believe in African music,” Mampeezy said. “If you vote for me as many times as you can on the awards website, we are bringing this award home.”

After the long wait for him to upload his music on digital platforms, the artist recently heeded the request by uploading a compilation of his best hits on iTunes. This means that Mampeezy’s music is now accessible to his legion of fans that he has amassed over the years across the African continent.

“My international audience has been asking for my music online,” he said. “I will be uploading my music in phases and my followers will be able to access my musical pieces that they may not be aware of. I was motivated to upload my music online because of my song, ‘Dumalana,’ which has garnered 7 million views on Youtube. ‘Dololo’ is a hit in Malawi and these two were highly requested. So I gave the people what they want.”