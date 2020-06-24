ATI PROTESTORS ‘GA BA NA BOTHO’ – DR MASUPU SAYS
The Coordinator of Covid19 Task Force Dr. Kereng Masupu has come out hard on protestors and sympathisers who have thronged Gaborone Central Police Station calling for the immediate release of music artist ATI.
“Ga ba na botho.From a disease control point of view that is so reckless and unfortunate. We thought people were more educated on this pandemic than what we are seeing,” Masupu said.
His counterpart, Dr. Malaki Tshipayagae, director of health services said he expects the police to do what the needful and arrest the gatherers as that is against the law.
“The Police will act accordingly, the law is there in black and white,” Dr Malaki said.
The protestors are sympathisers of ATI who has mounted a strong campaign against the sidelining of indigenous Batswana in the distribution of national wealth and opportunities.