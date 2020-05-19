DDT COLLEGE OF MEDICINE DONATES TO BALETE FOR COVID-19 RELIEF

The Chancellor of DDT College of Medicine, Dr Derrick Dikgato Tlhoiwe, has donated P50,000 in cash and 500 food hampers worth over P100,000 to Kgosi Mosadi Seboko for BaLete. The 250 food baskets and P50,000 were directly handed to Kgosi Mosadi and the 250 food baskets handed to the District Commissioner to be distributed by the South East South-Sub District COVID-19 team.

At the handover ceremony, Dr Tlhoiwe said his college had made similar donations to other villages and helped with its medical expertise. He added that he hoped the money would be used to source food from local farmers.