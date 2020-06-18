Isaac Kgosi Wants NPF Charges Dropped

TEFO PHEAGE

The former Director General of the Directorate of Intelligence and Security (DIS), Isaac Kgosi has applied to the court challenging the prosecution’s decision to put him on trial over the P250 million National Petroleum Fund (NPF) scandal.

Kgosi who is now accused number 18 was included on the list of those charged for the missing funds in March 2020 after a prolonged escape from the long arm of the law.

The case involved P250 million, which then as DIS boss, Kgosi requested from the NPF to build strategic fuel storage facilities. The DIS, however, later changed the intended purpose for the money and then used the funds to purchase anti-poaching equipment.

Kgosi posits that the state has no case as they have not satisfactorily demonstrated how he is party to the scandal that is currently before the courts. The charges according to Kgosi’s claims are irrational, unreasonable and border on illegality. The state has opposed this application.

Kgosi’s struggle for freedom follows efforts by many others such as former Minister Sadique Kebonang and his twin brother- High Court judge Zein Kebonang, businessman Bakang Seretse, suspended Botswana Energy Regulatory Authority director, Kenneth Kerekang and his wife Mpho Kerekang and civil servant, Tshepo Bojelo. Other accused persons in the case are Mogomotsi Seretse, Raging Bull, M & B Proprietary Limited, STM Holdings, Kago Stimela and Leomog Proprietary Limited.

The accused persons jointly face multiple charges ranging from money laundering, theft, abuse of office, giving false information to person employed in the public service.

The state is said to be pinning its hopes on the discrepancies of the DIS and the Israeli company contract. Bakang’s attorney, Kgosietsile Ngakaagae has always maintained that his client was acting on the instructions from Kgosi in all the disputed transactions and therefore, Kgosi should be charged.