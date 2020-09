A group of Jwaneng/Mabutsane councillors are currently at Tsholetsa House revolting against their Member of Parliament, Mephato Reatile saying he does not represent their views in parliament.

The Councillors say Reatile has developed a habit of openly attacking the BDP, which shows that he longer is with the party.

They further say Reatile recently rejected the controversial floor crossing bill and attacked the party leadership.