Moremi denies interest in politics

MPHO MATSHEDISO

Oatile Moremi, the son of Kgosi Tawana Moremi of BaTawana and heir to the BaTawana Tribe has denied interest in politics. Moremi who is currently studying Aviation in South Africa has been making headlines after it was alleged that he was being prepared to oust Dumelang Saleshando for the Maun West parliamentary seat under the Botswana Patriot Front (BPF) banner cometh the 2024 general elections.

Speaking to The Botswana Gazette, Moremi said “I am currently training to be a pilot, and my main goal is to fly the Botswana Defense Force fighter jets, I want to join the BDF.” Moremi is known to be Godson to former Commander of the Botswana Defence Force (BDF) and Patriot to the BPF, Lt General Seretse Khama Ian Khama. Khama is a qualified pilot and has served in the BDF since its inception until his retirement in 1998 when he joined politics. When reached for comment, president of the BPF Biggie Butale said, “All of this is news to me.”

Meanwhile Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) deputy president and Leader of Opposition in parliament, Dumelang Saleshando refused to comment on the matter, “I would rather you speak to the BPF about the issue. I don’t want to speculate.” If young Moremi does contest for the Maun West parliamentary seat, he will potentially end Saleshando’s political career considering that his morafe will rally in favor of him.