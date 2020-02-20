Morupisi Bailed out of Jail

Morupisi says his time to respond will come

His corruption case committed to the High Court

Carter and wife granted bail

LETLHOGILE MPUANG

Suspended Permanent Secretary to the President (PSP) Carter Morupisi has warned that his time to respond to what is he is currently being subjected to shall come.

Morupusi who was once the towering figure in the civil service was yesterday a subject of derision as he was seen cuffed in chains, a matter that later manifested into a hot public debate. Magistrate Lenah Mokibe’s decision to commit the corruption case of Morupisi and wife Pinny, to the High Court for trial on Monday morning saw the couple tasting the walls of prison for the first time in their lives. They were later granted bail with conditions that each binds themselves with P10, 000.00, that they do not interfere with state witnesses, do not commit any similar offence while on bail and that they appear in court whenever they are needed.

In a brief interview with The Botswana Gazette yesterday evening, Morupisi said that he has nothing to say at this point but rather warned that ‘people should enjoy the drama’ while it lasts.

“I have nothing to say, my time to speak will come, go ahead and enjoy the drama whilst it lasts,” he said in a brief interview. Social media was polarised over whether it was necessary to cuff Morupisi or not with those arguing for handcuffing saying the law of justice should not be selective while those arguing against were saying Morupusi is not a flight risk and therefore it was not necessary to humiliate him in the manner that he was.

Morupisi is facing three counts of offences Abuse of office, Acceptance of bribe by a public officer and Money laundering. These offenses are alleged to be in connection with the misappropriation of funds from the Botswana Public Officers Pension Fund (BPOPF).

On the count of abuse of office, Morupisi is alleged to have on 11 November 2014, while holding the position of board chairperson of the Botswana Public Officers Pension Fund (BPOPF), without authority and final resolution of the board, signed a contract with Capital Management Botswana (CMB) on behalf of the pension fund, authorising CMB to administer BPOPF funds.

His second charge of acceptance of bribe, Morupisi is accused of acting together with the wife in her personal capacity and as the director of R7 Group to receive a Toyota Land Cruiser for himself and his wife’s company. This is said to be contrary to section 26 of Corruption and Economic Crime Act.

The third count, that of money laundering, jointly charges the first and second accused, Morupisi and R7 Group.