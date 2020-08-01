There will be no sale of alcohol allowed in the Greater Gaborone Zone during the two weeks lockdown which commended in the wee hours of the morning, this is according to the new Government Gazette.
This comes after President Mokgweetsi Masisi declared a lockdown for the Greater Gaborone Zone with effect from the 30th July, 2020 at midnight to the 13th August, 2020 at midnight.
“Liquor licences issued in terms of the Liquor Act are suspended until further notice,” reads the Government Gazette. “All liquor stores shall remain closed and no liquor shall be sold.For purposes of this regulation, “liquor” includes all traditional beers.”