Spedu Receives Another Manufacturing Company, Elolam

Sheila Moribame

Priding itself with the tagline “Transforming Power, Transforming Nations”, Elolam Manufacturing (Pty) Ltd is a company based in Selebi Phikwe, which recently started operations under SPEDU facilitation.

This establishment is testament to the SPEDU company efforts of attracting foreign direct investment and to build manufacturing capacity in Botswana through the Regional investment programme. They are in the business of manufacturing electric power technology which includes but not limited to distribution transformers, power transformers, prepaid meters, sub-stations and distribution of electrical equipment.

Through SPEDU facilitation the company has managed to secure factory space, work and resident permits and manufacturing license. SPEDU is currently facilitating other incentives including tax concessions earmarked for SPEDU Region.

Elolam Manufacturing (Pty) Ltd is part of an international company known as Elolam Group which was established in Shangdong, China in 1999, specializing in electric power technology of electromagnetic wire, corrugated tanks and radiators. The company over the years found its niche by becoming one of the leading companies in China, in the business of Power Transmission and distribution equipment. The Elolam Group has registered capital of over $34 million and owns more than 330 000m2 of industrial property in China. The Selebi Phikwe plant of Elolam has already invested over 30million Pula.

Speaking to the Technical Director, Mr. Mauritz Jonck, he said, “with a philosophy to earn customer loyalty, growth, and continuous expansion of the enterprise through sustained innovation, Elolam Group embarked on a strategy to expand its business operations to African markets. In 2016 the group made some strides and opened an assembly plant in Johannesburg, South Africa, and becoming the first Transformer manufacturer in South Africa to receive SABS mark on Amorphous – type Transformers”.

SPEDU CEO, Dr. Mokubung Mokubung, mentioned that further expansion led to the company opening a plant in Selebi Phikwe, a town in an area known as SPEDU Region in Botswana. “The SPEDU Region lies in the eastern part of Botswana and SPEDU Company aims to promote the Region as an investment destination in the sectors of manufacturing and industry development, tourism and agri–business. The establishment of Elolam Manufacturing Company will stimulate private sector investment and create employment; which are key deliverables of SPEDU mandate. We are currently excited that just this week the company hired twenty-two (22) technicians with the potential to employ sixty (60) when fully operational”. Mokubung said.

Dr. Mokubung stated that the company to this end has identified potential clients to be Botswana Power Corporation and the mining industry, which are the largest consumers of transformers and sub-stations. The bulk of these technologies have to date been procured from external suppliers using local agents. He pledged support to assist in market access for Elolam.