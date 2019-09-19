GABORONE – Today, Stanbic Bank Botswana launched its revamped Home Loan offering, in full support of their customers as they journey towards home ownership. In a game-changing move, Stanbic Bank has pledged 100% home loan financing for first-time home owners and also offer free valuation and bond registration. With the bank covering valuation and bond registration fees, home buyers’ costs are reduced significantly, making the process of owning a home more affordable for Batswana.

Said Stanbic Bank Botswana Head of Secured Lending, Wabo Moswate, “As a Bank, we pride ourselves in delivering exceptional client experiences and superior value. We recognise the importance of home ownership, and what it means for our clients. True to our purpose, Botswana is our home, and we drive her growth, we are committed to partnering with Batswana on their home ownership journeys. We want to be there at every step as they begin to create their own legacies. This is something which we remain passionate about as we make progress real for our customers.”

The move to cover valuation and bond registration costs comes as part of the Bank’s effort to make banking a pleasant experience for Batswana. This is in line with our promise to go beyond banking by providing exposure, information and expertise, to facilitate the growth and success of our customers. The offering caters to varying needs of the Bank’s customers, whether buying, building or ref-financing.

“We understand the importance of safeguarding one’s future and that of their family. We want to help our customers move forward by ensuring that they receive an equal opportunity to own a home. We have a dedicated team of experts to assist in this regard. The decision to become a home owner is a big step in settling down and becoming part of a community. It brings a sense of stability, and comfort. By providing support, assistance and expert guidance to our customers, we are turning their dreams of home ownership into reality,” concluded Moswate.