Botswana Life Extends Cover To Masika Otlhe

GAZETTE REPORTER

Leading insurer, Botswana Life Insurance Limited has launched Masika Otlhe Funeral policy aimed at covering increased extended family members.

With a niche focus on the extended family, Masika Otlhe covers not only those related by blood, but individuals who have become a larger part of the family.

“As a legacy brand, we understand the importance of continuously needing to reinvent ourselves to meet our customers’ needs.

We recognised a gap in the market and thus worked on developing a solution that offers funeral cover to a maximum of nineteen (19) extended family members which includes in-laws, domestic workers and herdsmen that form part of our traditional family.

As a partner, we understand the responsibility of taking care of your family, which is why we decided to help our customers and Batswana by providing a solution that speaks to this particular need in a broader sense,” said Botswana Life CEO, Ronald Samuels.

Masika Otlhe is designed to act as a support system for those bearing the financial responsibility of family members who may be unemployed or unable to provide for themselves. This unique offering also gives policy holders a savings benefit with a 2% interest per annum, allowing them an opportunity to invest while enjoying protection. The launch of this new solution supports a purposeful drive of the business to empower and educate Batswana when it comes to financial matters. It further builds upon Life and More, a two-year marketing and financial literacy campaign recently launched by Botswana Life, all in an effort to educate and empower Batswana on insurance matters by new values, new ways through collaboration and co-creation.

Concluded Mr. Samuels, “Life is unpredictable, and death is inevitable, as we know, which is why we are committed to providing our customers with peace of mind, knowing that we have them covered. We have a clear roadmap of where we want to go and how we can continue to create innovative solutions that make a meaningful difference in the lives of Batswana.

It is important to educate oneself and indeed each other when it comes to matters such as insurance and life cover. This means due diligence and getting as much knowledge as possible to make the right decision for a solution that suits the individual and their life circumstances, and how insurance providers are there or should be there to assist with advisory.”