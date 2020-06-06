Down Memory Lane: Moatlhaping’s Historic Feat

With BONGANI MALUNGA

On June 16, 2008 then Zebras striker Moemedi ‘Jomo’ Moatlhaping created a national and personal record in an international friendly played at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban, South Africa. Moatlhaping became the first ever Zebras player to score an away goal against Bafana Bafana

The game ended 2-1 in favour of South Africa on the day. Bafana defender Bryce Moon opened the scoring a few minutes before half-time. Earlier in the second half Moatlhaping equalized for the Zebras before Sibusiso Zuma restored Bafana’s lead in the 81st minute.

Although the result did not go his way, the striker forever engraved himself in the local history books with his goal. This was Botswana’s second trip to South Africa, they had previously lost 1-0 against Bafana in a COSAFA Cup semifinal tie courtesy of a Teko Modise goal.