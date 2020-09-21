Jwaneng Galaxy, TS Galaxy At Odds Over Morake

TS Galaxy failed to live up to payment plan, clause required him to return to Jwaneng

Player returned to Jwaneng Galaxy as per agreement, Morake now wants to go back to TS Galaxy

Jwaneng Galaxy reportedly demanding P2 million if TS Galaxy wants to retain him

BONGANI MALUNGA

Zebras goalkeeper Ezekiel Morake is in the middle of a contractual stalemate between BTC Premiership champions Jwaneng Galaxy and South African club TS Galaxy after it emerged that the player has decided to reverse his decision to leave TS Galaxy.

The player returned to Botswana during the first lockdown and indicated that he wanted to sign for a local club and leave the South African club, the latest report states that the player was granted his wish after it emerged that TS Galaxy had not honoured their initial payment plan which required them to pay the P250 000 transfer fee in quarterly instalments.

By virtue of breaching the agreement, TS Galaxy were supposed to allow the player to return to Jwaneng Galaxy as per a clause in his contract. Morake also reportedly sent an email to TS Galaxy notifying them of his intention to leave.

TS Galaxy owner Tim Sukazi reportedly agreed the termination agreement and apologized for not honouring the payment plan, this allowed the Jwaneng club to finalize a deal with Morake in the past few weeks. According to sources, Sukazi verbally agreed to release the player and forfeit paying the P250 000 to allow the player to return to Jwaneng on a free transfer.

However, there is a sticking point as the player has now expressed an interest in returning to South Africa follow-ing TS Galaxy’s purchase of Highlands Park’s Premier League status which will make them a PSL team pending official approval from top South African football authorities. The chance to play in the top tier of South African football has appealed to Morake and he is set to travel to South Africa to return to camp.

Morake has also been enticed by the return of head coach Dan Malesela who was instrumental in bringing Morake and Mosha Gaolaolwe to the club last year. Malesela has also informed the club that Morake and Gaolaolwe are in his plans for the forthcoming season.

Reached for comment, the player’s agent/representative Bakang Moipone stated that the player is on the way to TS Galaxy as he is building up for a season in the PSL. “It is a complicated situation but we hope the clubs will engage each other frequently about a way forward. The players are set to travel to South Africa after receiving their travel permits, they received the permits last week Fri-day,” Moipone told Gazette Sport.

Jwaneng Galaxy are set to write a formal complaint to TS Galaxy to return the player if he travels to South Africa as expected