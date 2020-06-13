Kavazovic Set For Sensational Rollers Return

Kavazovic’s credentials tick all the boxes of Rollers’ coaching advert

Kavazovic’s contract at Galaxy set to expire soon

Preliminary talks held in Block 10

Rollers deny any contact with Kavazovic

BONGANI MALUNGA

Township Rollers are believed to be on the cusp of giving Nikola Kavazovic a grand return to coach the club next season as his current contract with title rivals Jwaneng Galaxy is set to expire. The Gaborone giants recently released an advert for the head coach position and on close inspection observers believe that the position could be perfectly set up for Kavazovic whose credentials tick all of the boxes.

The Rollers advert requires applicants to possess a CAF A License or any level equivalent or above that qualification. Interestingly, no local coach in the league has a CAF A License while Kavazovic has a UEFA Pro License which separates him from the rest.

Another aspect of the advert which is heavily linked to Kavazovic is the club’s pursuit of a video analyst, information reaching Gazette Sport states that the Serbian is the only coach who has a dedicated video analyst in the country, the video analyst is in his technical team at Galaxy. Other reports indicate that preliminary talks for the Rollers head coach position took place in Block 10 recently with Kavazovic said to have met with Rollers’ top brass.

With his contract at Galaxy about to end, this publication understands that Kavazovic is allowed to hold negotiations with interested clubs as he will be a free agent soon. He is not required to seek permission to negotiate a deal with other clubs, that rule only applies to players.

Contacted for comment about their coach’s position, Galaxy officials politely declined to comment on the matter stating that they will release a press statement by the end of the week, they stated that the chairman will address the topic in full.

Rollers president Jagdish Shah denied any contact with Kavazovic stating that they would not make an approach for a coach who is still under contract with another club. “We are seeking a new head coach, we have already advertised that post. We are still far from finalizing our search because we are waiting to learn the fate of the 2019/2020 season. Nikola is the Jwaneng Galaxy coach, he is under contract right? We have not had any contact with him, he belongs to another club. We cannot make any decisions while we have no clear picture of how the season will progress,” Shah told this reporter.

Kavazovic had a successful spell at Rollers whereby he won the 2017/2018 BTC Premiership and the Mascom Top 8, he also created a historic moment as he became the first coach to lead Rollers to the group stage of the CAF Champions League. The coach still admires Rollers and it is believed that the admiration is mutual as he left the club on good terms in his previous tenure.