Maswena finally cleared to join Galaxy

Orapa, Galaxy finally in dialogue to process the move

The player’s transfer clearance has been released

BONGANI MALUNGA

The deadlock in Lemogang Maswena’s proposed move to Jwaneng Galaxy has finally been broken after Orapa United released the player’s transfer clearance recently. Both clubs had previously not been in touch in terms of the player’s transfer as Orapa were adamant that they had not received any official request while the player had already agreed terms with Galaxy and participation in their pre-season schedule.

While waiting for Galaxy’s official approach, Orapa were in possession of the player’s clearance and this held up the move. The clubs recently got in touch to discuss the player’s move and they reached a common understanding regarding the free agent winger.

Maswena is now free to complete his transfer to Galaxy after his former club released his transfer documents, this was the last piece in the transfer jigsaw of Maswena after he had all but signed his deal with the club weeks ago.

Orapa United Public Relations Officer Kabo William confirmed this in an interview with Gazette Sport. “We have released Lemogang Maswena’s paperwork, he has been cleared to join Galaxy,” William briefly told this publication.

Galaxy will have to register and complete the transfer before the transfer deadline date (this Friday). With the groundwork for the transfer already laid during pre-season no hiccup is anticipated before the deadline in Maswena’s transfer.