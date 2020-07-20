Rollers, Kavazovic Agree Personal Terms

Township Rollers and Nikola Kavazovic have reportedly agreed terms in a deal that will see the Serbian coach returning to Popa in the near future. Last month both parties met in Block 10 to discuss a possible reunion, as revealed by Gazette Sport, by then Kavazovic’s tenure at Jwaneng Galaxy was coming to an end with him free to negotiate a deal with other clubs.

Kavazovic is set to travel back to Serbia but he will report to Rollers to finalize the deal once the dates of the 2020/2021 season have been confirmed. A source close to the coach revealed that although the deal has been agreed in principle Rollers are not in a position to finalize the deal as they do not know when the 2020/2021 season will start.

Last month Rollers president Jagdish Shah revealed that they have received countless applications but stated that they would only make a decision once they have a clear picture of when exactly the new season would start. This publication also revealed that observers felt that Rollers’ advertisement for the coaching position looked “tailor made” for Kavazovic as the advert listed qualifications beyond many local coaches’ credentials, the advert also listed the need for a video analyst (Kavazovic is the only coach in Botswana football with a video assistant). The Serbian tactician recently parted ways with Galaxy after his short term deal expired.