Zebras Trio’s Club Has A Mountain To Climb

BONGANI MALUNGA

TS Galaxy, the club of Zebras trio Ezekiel Morake, Mosha Gaolaolwe and Thero Setsile, suffered their first defeat of this season’s CAF Confederation Cup on Sunday against Enyimba. The Nigerian outfit ran out 2-0 winners in the first leg of the play-off round tie, handing the South African club their first loss on the road as well.

Enyimba won the match courtesy of goals from Victor Mbaoma and Martin Ursule, the 2-0 win will present TS Galaxy with the unenviable task of overturning the two goal deficit at home while also aiming not to concede.

Setsile was in the starting line up while Gaolaolwe and Morake were named on the substitutes’ bench. Setsile has been crucial in the team’s CAF adventure but he could not influence the game as much as he would have liked due to Enyimba’s valiant defensive efforts. Gaolaolwe was introduced late in the first half after Tumelo Bodibe suffered an injury.

Gaolaolwe thought he had registered an assist but the goal was ruled out for offside. The second leg will be played this Sunday at the Mbombela Stadium, TS Galaxy will be aiming to possibly even the aggregate score and give themselves a chance to advance to the group stage of the competition. Enyimba has never won an official CAF game in South Africa after four unsuccessful tries, TS Galaxy will be hoping that the Nigerian team’s struggles in South Africa will continue this Sunday.