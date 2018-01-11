Lessons To Be Learnt In ‘Janworry’ 2018

2017 IS GONE, GONE WITH ITS SUCCESS AND FAILURES AND GUESS WHAT, YOU ARE STILL HERE BREATHING SO TIME TO LIVE 2018

During the month of December everyone was a millionaire, swiping those golden, platinum cards like Jesus is coming to end the world, haaaa. Ooh shames! Now 2017 is gone, money gone and expenses remain. Its January some call it ‘Janworry’ because almost every January people start to worry about food, school fees, rent (that they didn’t pay in December) and petrol money just to get to work. Yes, December was FUN now the reality sets in.

Your salary hasn’t changed, your debts have not been miraculously erased and you still have the monthly expenses you have always had, so time to start a new year with a fresh eye and mind.

THIS IS THE TIME NOT TO BORROW MONEY FROM LOAN SHARKS (machonisa), BECAUSE THAT’S A DECISION THAT WILL MESS UP YOUR FINANCIAL SITUATION FOR 2018, FROM DAY 1 YOU START WITH A HUGE INTEREST DEBT AND NOT EVEN FOR CREATING ANOTHER STREAM OF INCOME, THAT’S A NO.

Once you start borrowing then the next month you are forced to pay it off with interest and then the cycle of borrowing from Tom to pay Jerry continues, so really let’s not start a year off with bad financial decisions, rather ask from a friend or relative who’s willing to give without any interest charged.

All is not lost and gloomy because it’s Janworry, there are lessons to be learnt in Janworry. The way you think and respect money in January is very commendable and if we continue with that respect we would be able to achieve a lot, nxu stru…

LESSONS OF JANWORRY;

• No buying lunch at work: you don’t buy lunch at work because you cannot afford, you see it’s possible to live without buying lunch everyday, ga o kake wa swa. Pack (PAKA) lunch it doesn’t have to be much, a sandwich with “Oros” and your stomach and bank account won’t complain.

• Carpooling: now that you can’t afford fuel for your car, you have no qualms carpooling with your colleagues to go to work; please there is nothing wrong with doing that for the rest of the year and only take your car when you know your schedule is tight that day to use carpooling. It will save you petrol, stress of driving everyday and the hassle of finding parking. Guess what the earth will highly thank you for less pollution and your WALLET will also thank you.

• Eating vegetables (merogo) as seshabo: guys eating meat every day is a health and money hazard, and God knows we had LOTS and LOTS of meat in December so once you start this eating habit of “merogo” (Cabbage being number 1 on the list of merogo) in Janworry, please continue it your BODY and WALLET will thank you immensely.

• No partying every weekend: “Eish! we had lots of partying and drinking in December and right now the thought of a party makes you want to vomit (I hope) if you can carry that feeling for longer and only go out when it is absolutely necessary, your BODY and WALLET will thank you.

• Less calling more sms/whatsapp: at this point in Janworry, when you buy airtime it feels like you are buying a 3-bedroomed house in Phakalane Hehehehe, e tura gore! Therefore, instead of calling your chomas you just sms, so let’s keep this tradition for 2018, we only call when it is utterly necessary. Your WALLET will thank you. People due to the fact that they do not budget especially for small things like airtime, do not know how much they spend on airtime but those P10, P20s can add up to P300-P500 a month if not controlled. SMS POWER SMS POWER LETS GO!

• Jogging or walking along the road instead of paying gym subscriptions: it’s refreshing (fresh airnyana) and you are still exercising without hurting your wallet, and trust me it would be grateful.

You know it’s funny how “we” and by “we” I mean us “blacks” we can organize a party and pull together money worth around Twenty Thousand for party just to have fun, but the minute you think of a business idea and you tell your buddies let’s all contribute this much and start something iyooooo, Usain Bolt would be slower than our buddies running away from the deal, WHY MARA? Let’s think about that during Janworry, I mean we have nothing else to do but think about our “miserable” lives mos.

LET’S USE JANWORRY TO ESTABLISH OUR SPENDING HABITS, ALWAYS THINK AND SPEND WAY LESS THAN YOU EARN SO AS TO ACHIEVE YOUR DREAMS.

Once that spending habit is established then I think you can automate it and open a fixed savings account which you cannot withdraw from and just transfer the money there and forget you have it until December.

ONLY THE YEAR HAS CHANGED, OUR SALARIES ARE STILL THE SAME, OUR SITUATIONS ARE STILL THE SAME, OUR RELATIONSHIPS ARE STILL THE SAME SO THE ONLY THING THAT CAN CHANGE IS YOU OTHERWISE YOUR 2018 SHALL BE YOUR 2017

YOU ONLY HAVE ONE LIFE TO LIVE AND HOW YOU LIVE IT IS 100% UP TO YOU…CHEERS TO 2018, MAY IT BE BETTER THAN 2017 FINANCIALLY, SPIRITUALLY AND EMOTIONALLY.