Absa Announces Key Board Appointments

Cosmas Moapare appointed Board Chairman, Kgotlayarona Ramaphane named Lead Independent Non-Executive Director

GAZETTE REPORTER

Following the completion of requisite regulatory approvals, Absa Bank Botswana Limited has officially named Cosmas Moapare as the company’s Board Chairman and Kgotlayarona Ramaphane as the Lead Independent Non-Executive Director effective Thursday 23 May 2024.

“These appointments follow an interim period in both capacities since the resignation of the former Board Chairman in November 2023,” the company says in a statement.

Extensive career

A chartered accountant by profession, Moapare joined the company’s board in March 2020 and previously served as the Lead Independent Director and Chairman of the Board Audit Committee.

His extensive career includes positions at Botswana Telecommunications Corporation, Botswana Telecommunications Authority (now Botswana Communications Regulatory Authority), and the Local Enterprise Authority where he was the Deputy Chief Executive Officer.

Several leadership roles

Moapare’s directorship experience spans multiple organisations, having served on the boards of Air Botswana, National Development Bank, the Finance and Risk Subcommittee of the Botswana Institute of Development Policy Analysis, and the Botswana Institute of Chartered Accountants Practice Review Committee.

Ramaphane joined the company’s board in August 2018 and chairs the Human Resources, Remuneration and Nominations Committee.

His professional background includes serving as the CEO of the Public Enterprises Evaluation and Privatisation Agency, along with holding several leadership roles at Botswana Railways and Botswana Technology Centre.

Leadership development

“These appointments reflect the emphasis placed on intentional succession and leadership development from a Board and Management perspective, and align with the company’s strategic growth ambitions and direction,” says the statement.

Absa Bank Botswana’s decision underscores its commitment to robust leadership and strategic growth.

The experience and expertise of both Moapare and Ramaphane are expected to steer the company towards achieving its long-term goals.