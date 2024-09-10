Absa Bank Botswana Invests P500,000 in National Agriculture Show

For the second consecutive year, Absa Bank Botswana served as the main sponsor of the National Agricultural Show, held from August 19 to 24 at Sebele Grounds. The bank invested P500,000 in the event, marking an increase from its P260,000 sponsorship in 2023. This investment underscores the bank’s commitment to supporting the development of the agricultural sector. The theme of this year’s show was “Enhancing Agricultural Productivity through Utilization of Modern Technologies,” emphasizing the importance of integrating modern technologies to improve productivity and sustainability.

Funding Contributions

Absa’s sponsorship facilitated various aspects of the show, including the purchase of protective clothing for livestock handlers, provision of prizes, and the hosting of the Ribbon Dressing and Prize-Giving Ceremony. The support also contributed to the overall success and organization of the event.

Statements from Absa Bank

During the official opening ceremony, Absa Bank Botswana Managing Director, Keabetswe Pheko-Moshagane, highlighted the significance of farmers in Botswana’s economic development. Pheko-Moshagane referenced Daniel Webster’s statement on agriculture being foundational to civilization and economic stability. “The dedication and hard work of farmers are the bedrock of our nation’s growth and stability,” she said.

Support for Agricultural Advancement

Pheko-Moshagane further expressed enthusiasm for supporting the National Agriculture Show and the advancement of Botswana’s agricultural sector. She emphasized that the bank’s commitment aligns with its dedication to sustainable development and innovation. “This sponsorship reflects our ongoing investment in initiatives that drive positive change in our communities, especially during these challenging times,” she stated.

Gratitude from Show Organizers

The organizers of the National Agriculture Show acknowledged Absa Bank’s support. Thapelo Setlalekgosi, Chairman of the National Agriculture Show, thanked the bank for its crucial role in the event’s success and its continued support for advancing the agricultural sector, despite the challenges posed by drought conditions.