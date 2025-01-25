Access Bank Botswana Strengthens Leadership Team

GAZETTE REPORTER

Access Bank Botswana has announced the appointment of two Executive Management team members and a senior manager in Strategy. The appointments, the bank said, reflect its commitment to delivering “more than just banking” services while maintaining a holistic focus on People, Profit, and Planet.

Chappelle-Molloy to lead marketing

Duduetsang Chappelle-Molloy has joined as Head of Marketing, Brand, and Communications. With over 21 years of experience in marketing and corporate communications, including 15 years in the banking sector, Chappelle-Molloy is recognized for her expertise in business strategy, brand management, and digital marketing.

Her educational credentials include a Master of International Luxury Marketing from Oxford Brookes University, a Master of Business Leadership from the University of South Africa, and a Bachelor of Science in Broadcast Journalism from Emerson College. In her new role, she will focus on enhancing Access Bank’s reputation and driving impactful marketing strategies.

Kereteletswe brings technological expertise

Matshidiso Kereteletswe has been appointed Chief Information Officer for Information Technology. She brings nearly 30 years of experience in Information Communications and Technology, Operations, and Change Management, with over 20 years dedicated to the banking industry.

Kereteletswe holds a Master of Business Administration from De Montfort University and a Bachelor of Computer Science from Technical University (TUNS) in Canada. A member of both the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and the Association for Computing Machinery, her expertise will be key to driving innovation and enhancing customer experiences at Access Bank.

Phirie to oversee strategy development

Carol Phirie has been named Head of Strategy, bringing nearly a decade of experience in management consulting. She has a strong background in strategy, human capital, and technology consulting, with expertise in organizational transformation and project management.

Phirie holds a Master of Science in Strategic Management from the University of Derby and a Bachelor of Science Honours in Informatics from the University of Johannesburg. She is also a certified PROSCI Change Management Practitioner and a graduate of the Palladium Institute’s Balanced Scorecard program.

“Duduetsang, Matshidiso, and Carol’s appointments reflect our dedication to building a bank that goes beyond the ordinary. With their help, we’ll continue to focus on creating value for our stakeholders by prioritising people, supporting communities, and caring for our planet,” explained Sheperd Aisam, Access Bank Managing Director.

Chappelle-Molloy, Kereteletswe, and Phirie’s combined expertise and strategic leadership are anticipated to propel the Bank’s mission, solidifying its position as a leading force in the African financial sector.