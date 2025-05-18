Air Botswana Soars with New Jet Addition 

Aptly named “Matsieng,” the new ‘flying machine’ is the second Embraer E145 to join the airline after the arrival of “Ukhwi” earlier in the month and marked a milestone in the national carrier’s fleet expansion strategy

GAZETTE REPORTER

Air Botswana took a significant step towards revitalising its operations when it recently welcomed a new Embraer E145 jet in a splendid ceremony at Sir Seretse Khama International Airport.

Aptly named “Matsieng,” the new ‘flying machine’ is the second Embraer E145 to join the airline after the arrival of “Ukhwi” earlier in the month and marked a milestone in the national carrier’s fleet expansion strategy.

The Embraer E145 jet, a 50-seater aircraft with a proven track record of over 26 million flying hours, is renowned for its speed, comfort and efficiency. The model has served commercial aviation for two decades, making it a reliable choice for regional travel.

Airline of choice

“This addition marks our commitment to transforming Air Botswana into the airline of choice within the region and beyond,” said the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Noah Salakae.

Both Matsieng and Ukhwi underwent routine maintenance and livery painting in Windhoek, Namibia before arriving in Gaborone. Named after culturally significant sites, these jets symbolise Botswana’s rich landscape and heritage, highlighting the country’s aviation growth while fostering national pride.

Salakae commended Air Botswana’s unwavering commitment to safety, noting that the airline completed the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) in February 2025.

Schedule reliability

“Successfully being registered as an IOSA operator demonstrates Air Botswana’s commitment to the highest aviation safety standards,” he said.

The minister emphasised the government’s support for the airline, especially after challenges posed by a limited fleet. He pledged continued commitment to enhancing Air Botswana’s competitiveness, citing the new aircraft as a step towards achieving schedule integrity and reliability.

In addition to upgrading its fleet, Air Botswana has invested in upskilling its staff and creating employment opportunities within the aviation sector. The minister praised the airline’s efforts.

Gateway airline

“We commend Air Botswana for upskilling our people and contributing immensely to the growth of the aviation sector,” he stated.

The arrival of Matsieng marks a new chapter for Air Botswana as it seeks to expand both passenger and cargo traffic while reinforcing its vision of becoming the gateway airline to Southern Africa and beyond.