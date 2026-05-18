Air Botswana’s Mounting Financial Strain

Three months after taking office, the airline’s chief executive laid bare mounting losses, debt pressures and fleet challenges before Parliament on Monday

GAZETTE REPORTER

Air Botswana recorded its highest revenue during the period under review at P330 million at the end of 2024, but the airline continued to post losses between 2021 and December 2025, according to its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Bao Mosinyi.

Dr. Mosinyi, who was appointed earlier this year, appeared before Parliament’s Statutory Bodies Committee Examinations on Monday, nearly three months into his tenure, where he detailed the airline’s financial position and operational difficulties.

The airline’s highest net loss during the period stood at P204 million. Over the same period, government support to the airline amounted to more than P523 million.

“This organization has been a cash losing machine,” Dr. Mosinyi told the committee.

He said the airline’s financial position had also been worsened by a government loan of P230 million advanced in 2018. According to Dr. Mosinyi, the airline had little realistic prospect of repaying the debt given its financial standing at the time.

“With interest, the loan now sits at over P304 million,” he said.

Debt Burden

Dr. Mosinyi said Air Botswana had requested that the loan be converted into equity, adding that the airline was awaiting a response from the minister.

“In its current state, the airline cannot pay the loan,” he said.

The airline’s operational challenges were also outlined during the committee session, particularly around its fleet.

Fleet Challenges

Air Botswana currently has six aircraft purchased by the government, but only three are operational.

Dr. Mosinyi said one aircraft is parked at the airline’s hangar with engine problems that would require more than P40 million to repair. Two additional aircraft remain in Namibia because of non-payment issues.

He said efforts had been made over the past three months to settle the outstanding payments, with the airline expecting the aircraft to return to Botswana at the beginning of June.

“Looking at the state of these aircraft which have not been operating, we need about P65 million to get them up,” Dr. Mosinyi said.

The disclosures offered a detailed picture of the airline’s financial and operational pressures, including rising liabilities, dependence on government support and the limited availability of aircraft within its fleet.