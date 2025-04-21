Appetite for Imports Grows

Beer and Cereals led importation of Food and Beverages in January

GAZETTE REPORTER

Botswana imported food and beverages worth nearly P1 billion in January 2025, according to the latest official data.

The figure represents 16.4 percent of the country’s total imports, which stood at P6.6 billion for the month.

This is revealed in a report titled Botswana Food & Beverages Imports (for January 2025) that shows that Beverages, Spirits & Vinegar, along with Cereals, led the Food and Beverages import categories, accounting for 20.2 percent and 17.1 percent respectively.

Top beverages imported

Sugars and Sugar confectionery followed, contributing 9.3 percent. “Beverages, Spirits and Vinegar was the most prominent commodity imported,” the report noted, underlining the nation’s strong demand for both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.

Beer Made From Malt was the single largest beverage imported, accounting for 37 percent of the Beverages, Spirits & Vinegar category. Other fermented drinks, including cider, mead, and sake, were also in high demand, making up 24.3 percent.

Meanwhile, Sweetened and Flavored Waters, including Aerated Soft Drinks, contributed 16.2 percent.

Cereal imports

Cereals stood as the second-largest category under Food and Beverages imports. “Other Maize (Corn)” dominated Cereal imports, contributing 44.9 percent, while Grain Sorghum followed at 23.9 percent.

The figures suggest continued reliance on foreign sources for key food and drink products, raising questions about the country’s domestic production and food security strategies.