BIC Wins PMRafrica Diamond Arrow Award for Best Short-Term Insurer 

Scoops award for third consecutive year

GAZETTE REPORTER

In a triumphant display of excellence and unwavering commitment to customer-centricity, Botswana Insurance Company (BIC) has been honoured with the prestigious PMRafrica Diamond Arrow Award for Best Short-Term Insurer.

Winning it for the third consecutive year, this remarkable achievement reaffirms BIC’s position as a trailblazer in the short-term insurance industry and underscores its dedication to safeguarding Botswana’s wealth, thus ensuring financial security for its citizens and the economy.

Established 47 years ago, BIC has steadfastly pursued its mission of providing services that consistently exceed expectations.

Symbol of trust

This commitment to excellence has propelled the company to the forefront of the market where it stands as a symbol of trust and reliability for its customers, not only within Botswana but also regionally and internationally.

The PMRafrica Excellence Awards serve as a distinguished platform for recognising outstanding achievements and excellence across various industries.

As a heritage brand and a pioneer in short-term insurance in Botswana, BIC has earned its reputation as a strategic force in the industry, garnering the respect and trust of its customers.

Expressing his gratitude recently, Group CEO of BIC, Newton Jazire, stated: “We are deeply honoured to receive the Diamond Arrow Award at the PMRafrica Excellence Awards.

Unwavering dedication

“For 47 years, BIC has remained committed to its founding principles of excellence, customer-centricity, and strategic innovation. This recognition reinforces our heritage and the unwavering dedication of our diverse and experienced leadership team.”

BIC’s commitment to excellence and strategic vision has driven the company to achieve remarkable milestones. Their multi-channel distribution network has expanded their market reach, enhanced customer convenience, and adapted to changing customer needs.

Furthermore, their digital transformation journey has revolutionised operational efficiency, enabling seamless customer service while staying true to their mission of “Making Life Better.”

130 CEOs and industry leaders

This latest accolade joins a long list of industry awards and recognitions for BIC, including the coveted PMR Diamond Arrow Award as the Best Overall Short-Term Insurer in Botswana for three consecutive years, as voted by 130 CEOs and industry leaders.

Additionally, BIC has been honoured with the Chartered Institute of Customer Management’s award for Best Insurance Company for Customer Service, further underscoring their commitment to providing an exceptional customer experience.

“To receive the Diamond Arrow Award is a testament to the relentless pursuit of excellence and the collective efforts of our dedicated team,” Jazire noted in a statement.

Superior insurance solutions

“This esteemed recognition solidifies our position as the market leader in the short-term insurance sector and motivates us to continue exceeding customer expectations.

“We are immensely proud to be acknowledged for our contributions and remain committed to delivering superior insurance solutions and exceptional service to our valued customers.”

To maintain its leadership position, BIC has focused on building a strong foundation of accountability and delivery through a diverse and experienced leadership team.