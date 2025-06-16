Bomaid Pitso Charts Health Future

At its first Provider Pitso, Bomaid brought together healthcare professionals, regulators, and funders to discuss how Botswana can improve the quality, affordability, and coordination of its healthcare system.

BY STAFF REPORTER

Focus Shifts from Access to Outcomes

At the inaugural Bomaid Provider Pitso held in Gaborone on 6 June 2025, stakeholders from across Botswana’s healthcare ecosystem came together to address long-standing challenges around costs, quality, and patient experience.

In his keynote address, Dr. Rajesh Patel, Head of Health Systems Strengthening at the Board of Healthcare Funders (BHF) in South Africa, urged attendees to go beyond measuring access and focus on the impact of care.

“Access is important,” he said, “but we must also focus on outcomes. That’s where real value lies.”

Dr. Patel introduced the “Effective Coverage” tool—currently being piloted in Botswana—which measures how many people receive the right care and benefit from it. He said better data from both private and public sectors would be critical to drive system-wide improvement.

Panel Calls for Better Coordination

A panel discussion followed, moderated by broadcaster Ghana Dindwa under the theme “Navigating the Healthcare Ecosystem: The Role of Providers in Delivering Excellence.”

Dr. Dintle Molosiwa, a lecturer at the University of Botswana, stressed the importance of primary healthcare and continuity of care. “We need integrated models that combine prevention, treatment, and education,” she said.

Dr. Kumasi Boney, CEO of ACHUP and a former Director of Health Services, echoed the need for consistency. “Regulation isn’t about control,” she said. “It’s about ensuring that whether you go public or private, you get safe, quality care.”

Bomaid Flags Rising Costs

Bomaid Chief Clinical Services Officer Dr. Malebogo Kebabonye highlighted escalating costs as a major concern. She revealed that the scheme paid out over P880 million in claims last year—around P10,000 per insured member.

“These costs threaten long-term affordability,” she said. “That’s why we’re exploring value-based care models—so we pay for health outcomes, not just activity.”

She said Bomaid aims to implement alternative reimbursement systems that reward coordination and measurable improvements in patient health.

Patient Expectations: Communication and Compassion

Richard Harriman, trustee and co-founder of Consumer Watchdog, presented findings from a survey of over 3,000 Batswana that revealed what people value most in healthcare: skill, compassion, cleanliness, and clear communication.

“Patients want to be listened to—not just treated,” he said. “Too often, they’re spoken to in technical language they can’t follow.”

He warned that the communication gap between professionals and the public fuels the rise of misinformation. “When doctors don’t explain, pseudo-science fills the gap.”

Survey data also revealed a strong preference for private care, with 86% of respondents saying they were satisfied with it, compared to just 11% for public services.

Frontline Challenges for Providers

Dr. Stella Tawana, director of PremierCare Health Centre, called for practical support for providers managing patient coordination and data privacy. “We need tools that help us track patient journeys and ensure continuity of care,” she said.

She also highlighted the new Data Protection Act, which imposes strict requirements on providers. “We are responsible for sensitive patient information, and we need clear, consistent guidelines to stay compliant.”

Stronger Partnerships Needed

The panelists agreed that better collaboration is needed across sectors. Dr. Molosiwa said public-private cooperation is essential for broadening access and improving quality. “Each sector brings something to the table—reach, agility, resources,” she said.

Dr. Boney added that healthcare planning must be based on national needs, not competition. “Fragmentation hurts patients. We need to align around shared goals.”

A Closing Call to Act

In her closing remarks, Bomaid Board Chair Dr. Refeletswe Lebelonyane acknowledged Botswana’s solid healthcare foundation but said stronger coordination is needed to achieve effective coverage.

“We have the infrastructure,” she said. “Now we must ask—do we have the essentials inside? Qualified staff, working equipment, medicines, and joined-up systems?”

She called for the development of shared data frameworks that reflect both public and private sector contributions. “If we only look at one side of the system, we’re not seeing the whole picture.”

Dr. Lebelonyane concluded by urging all stakeholders—providers, funders, regulators, and patients—to move forward together.