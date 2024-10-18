Botswana Balances Economic Growth with Responsible Gambling 

The country recently received the award for the Best Responsible Gambling Programme in Africa, affirming its leadership in promoting safe and regulated gambling practices

GAZETTE REPORTER

As global concerns about gambling-related issues persist, Botswana presents a more positive narrative where robust regulations and comprehensive public education efforts have made significant strides in promoting responsible gambling.

According to a recent study by the Gambling Authority of Botswana (GAB), 95 percent of Batswana who gamble do so responsibly. This high percentage reflects the success of ongoing campaigns that prioritise industry integrity and player safety.

The gambling sector in Botswana, while modest compared to global giants, is becoming an increasingly important part of the local economy. The industry generates approximately USD 20 million annually, a small fraction of the global gambling market, valued at around USD 400 billion. Still, this contribution is essential for Botswana where gambling provides hundreds of jobs and supports economic development.

Financial stability for many

The Director of Responsible Gambling and Corporate Affairs at GAB, Moruntshi Kemorwale, underscored the industry’s role in national development in an interview. “The positive impact of gambling is often overlooked, but it is a key driver in creating jobs, promoting responsible entertainment, and contributing to the country’s economy,” he noted.

From casinos to the newly-established betting and limited payout machine shops, the gambling sector employs a growing number of Batswana. These jobs provide financial stability for many families, and the Gambling Authority’s efforts to regulate the industry ensure that this growth does not come at the expense of player safety.

At the heart of the Gambling Authority’s mission is a five-year Responsible Gambling Strategy crafted by the Excessive Gambling Prevention and Rehabilitation Committee. A centrepiece of this strategy is the Motshameko-O-Phepa (Fair Play) campaign, which has reached over 150 communities nationwide. The campaign aims to raise awareness about the importance of safe gambling practices, helping Batswana make informed decisions.

Regular inspections

“The Motshameko-O-Phepha campaign has been instrumental in educating the public on how to gamble responsibly,” said Kemorwale. “We’ve seen a significant increase in awareness, and we believe this is why the vast majority of Batswana gamble responsibly.”

In addition to its educational initiatives, the Gambling Authority conducts regular inspections of licensed entities to ensure they comply with regulations designed to protect players and the broader public. These inspections are critical in maintaining industry standards and help ensure that licensed operators provide a safe environment for gamblers.

“Our regular inspections guarantee that operators adhere to regulations, maintaining industry standards and ensuring the safety of gamblers,” Kemorwale explained.

Toll-free helpline

Technology also plays a key role in Botswana’s responsible gambling efforts. GAB has introduced a 24-hour toll-free helpline and a self-help portal, available in multiple languages including SeYei, SeTswana and SeKalaka. These tools offer immediate support to individuals facing gambling-related challenges and allow them to seek help discreetly and efficiently.

Botswana’s commitment to responsible gambling has not gone unnoticed. The country recently received the award for the Best Responsible Gambling Programme in Africa, affirming its leadership in promoting safe and regulated gambling practices.

As Kemorwale highlighted, “We are setting an example for the continent with our focus on regulation, public education and technological support. Botswana is a leader in responsible gambling, and we are proud of the work we’ve done to protect both players and the broader community.”

In balancing economic growth with a strong focus on regulation, Botswana is proving that the gambling industry can contribute to national development without sacrificing player safety.