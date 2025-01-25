Botswana Diamonds Renews Key Project Licenses

Licences extended for two years through 31 December 2026

GAZETTE REPORTER

Botswana Diamonds plc (BOD) has announced renewal of two key prospecting licences, including its flagship KX36 project, by the Minister of Minerals and Energy.

According to the diamond BSE and AIM-listed diamond exploration company, the renewed licences, Prospecting Licences 224/2007 and 169/2019, are extended for two years, through 31 December 2026.

“This renewal marks a significant milestone in our exploration efforts in Botswana, one of the most favourable diamond addresses in the world,” the company said in a statement on the Botswana Stock Exchange.

Orapa region

The licences cover the KX36 discovery, a 3.5-hectare kimberlite pipe with an indicated resource of 17.9 million tonnes at 35 carats per hundred tonnes (cpht) and an inferred resource of 6.7 million tonnes at 36 cpht, valued at $65 per carat.

The renewal also allows Botswana Diamonds to continue drilling high-grade geophysical anomalies, which could enhance KX36’s existing resource.

BOD’s exploration team boasts decades of expertise, including involvement in the discovery of the Karowe Mine in the Orapa region, known for producing some of the world’s highest-value diamonds.

200 man-years of experience

“Our team has nearly 200 man-years of experience in diamond exploration, development, and marketing,” the company stated, emphasising its history of successful partnerships with industry leaders such as De Beers and Lucara Diamond Corp.

In addition to Botswana, the company is actively exploring in South Africa and Zimbabwe. With its renewed licences, BOD aims to build on its legacy, leveraging advanced techniques and historical successes to solidify its position in the diamond sector.