Botswana Governance Summit Takes Shape

National Assembly Speaker Dithapelo Keorapetse is set to headline EHCC’s fourth Corporate Governance Summit, where governance architecture and accountability will take center stage

GAZETTE REPORTER

Exclusive Human Capital Consultancy will host its fourth Corporate Governance Summit on May 21 and 22 at Phakalane Golf Estate, bringing together business leaders and policymakers to discuss the evolving governance landscape in Botswana.

Among the headline speakers will be Dithapelo Lefhoko Keorapetse, Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Botswana, who is expected to deliver a lecture on governance architecture in Botswana and its role in shaping the future of corporate governance.

Joe Ndadi, Executive Chairperson of EHCC, said the summit is intended to strengthen corporate governance standards by promoting accountability, transparency and ethical decision-making.

“The summit’s primary aim is to strengthen corporate governance by promoting accountability, transparency and ethical decision-making,” Ndadi said in an interview.

Governance Pillars

The summit’s discussions are expected to draw on the King IV Report on Corporate Governance, particularly Principle 6, which defines the board as the focal point and custodian of corporate governance, responsible for directing and controlling an organisation.

He said Principle 7 focuses on board composition, including the balance of skills, diversity and independence needed for effective oversight, while Principle 8 addresses delegation of authority and the establishment of board committees such as audit, risk and remuneration.

“Together, the principles form what governance practitioners describe as the governance architecture — the structures and systems through which organisations are directed,” he said.

Future Direction

He said the future of governance, according to the King IV framework, is increasingly linked to sustainability, technology and stakeholder inclusion. He noted Principle 4 integrates strategy, performance and sustainability, recognising the relationship between long-term business performance and sustainable practices.

Principle 12 focuses on technology and information governance, reflecting the growing role of artificial intelligence and data security in business operations, while Principle 16 promotes a stakeholder-inclusive model that prioritises legitimacy and trust beyond shareholder interests.

Ndadi said the summit would also examine how Botswana can reshape governance frameworks to support stronger and more sustainable economic growth.

“The Speaker will emphasise the reshaping of good governance in Botswana in building strong and sustainable economic growth based on principles of governance and accountability,” he said.