Botswana Post Opens More Post Offices

As part of an obligation to ensure access to universal postal services by every aa, Botswana Post recently opened seven post offices in different parts of the country, three of them only last week.

The post office in Sikwane was refurbished and new post offices were newly built in Ramotlabaki, Ntlhantlhe, Maun, Tumasera, Rakops and Pandamatenga in a project that cost P7 million.

Speaking at the official opening of Rakops Post Office, Vice President Slumber Tsogwane said expansion of post offices across Botswana will bring convenience and benefits to communities. The Minister of Transport and Communications, Thulaganyo Segokgo, recognised Botswana Post’s efforts to bridge the digital divide and to ensure equaal opportunity through access to universal postal service despite the challenges it faces that include lack of funding.

Officiating at the launch of Tumasera Post Office, the Assistant Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Mabuse Pule, applauded Botswana Post for extending much-needed services to local communities.

The Communications Manager of Botswana Post, Tshepo Maphanyane, told The Botswana Gazette that the organization aims to continue providing quality service by extending its multi-channel strategy into the financial year that just began. This means more post offices and improved service offerings should be seen in more places around Botswana, either newly built or refurbished.

“We have a target of 27 post offices highlighted in our strategy for the next three years,” Maphanyane said.

She disclosed that BOCRA has committed P2.9 million for construction of four post offices. As part of the strategy, Botswana Post will expand its digital platforms, Virtual Teller Machines, which are only five across the country at present, and as Postal Kiosks which are 20 at present housed in Choppies stores across the country.

Maphanyane told The Botswana Gazette that services at the newly opened post offices include bill payment, courier services, third party services (Western Union, Liberty Life Boago Funeral Plan, and Motshidisi payments), pensioners payment and Ipelegeng payment.

“They are modern, easily accessible and a place of much activity, from extended banking halls, provision of security, consultation rooms, sorting offices, aircons, and toilets for staff and for the public to shade and extension services,” she said. “In addition, the upgrade of staff housing was also undertaken.”

Meanwhile, Botswana Post’s financial year came to an end last month and the organisation is expected to release its results after audit, most likely in June. The company registered P269.18 million in revenue last year, down from P320.77 million in 2020.