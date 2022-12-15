Botswana’s Export Bill Down by P2 Billion in Sept

Reduced bill due to drop in exports of Diamonds

GAZETTE REPORTER

Botswana’s total export value decreased by 19.1 percent (about P2 billion) from the revised August 2022 figure of P10.9 billion to P8.8 billion in September 2022, this publication has established.

According to the International Merchandise Trade Statistics Digest of November 2022 released by Statistics Botswana recently, the decline was attributed largely to a drop in exports of Diamonds by 19.6 percent (P1.9 billion) from the revised August 2022 value of P9.6 billion to P7.7 billion.

But at P7.7 billion, Diamonds remained the most exported commodity in September followed by Copper at 3.3 percent (P292.9 million). contributed 3.0 percent (P260.9 million) to the monthly total value of exports.

The UAE and India

Statistics Botswana also stated that during the period under review, the country’s exports were mostly absorbed by Asia as the top destination for Botswana exports, having received 67.2 percent (P5.9 billion) of total exports.

“These exports were mainly destined for the UAE and India, which received 31.6 percent (P2.7 billion) and 13.2 percent (P1.1) of total exports, respectively,” reads the report. “Diamonds and Copper were the major commodity groups exported to Asia during the current period.”

SACU region

On the other hand, Statistics Botswana says during September 2022, Botswana received imports valued at P11.8 billion. The top import groups were Diamonds; Fuel; Machinery & Electrical Equipment and Food, Beverages & Tobacco. Diamonds imports contributed 48.2 percent (P5.7 billion) of total imports, followed by Fuel with 12.4 percent.

Machinery & Electrical Equipment and Food, Beverages & Tobacco imports accounted for 8.8 percent and 8.6 percent respectively.

The government statistics agency says the SACU region contributed 85.4 percent (P10 billion) to the total imports.

“The topmost imported commodity groups from the customs union were Diamonds and Fuel with contributions of 48.9 percent and 14.2 percent respectively,” says the report. “Food, Beverages & Tobacco contributed 9.6 percent to imports from the region.”

Statistics Botswana says during the current month, South Africa supplied imports representing 69.2 percent of total imports.

“Diamonds, Fuel and Food, Beverages & Tobacco contributed 41.0 percent, 14.4 percent and 11.7 percent to total imports from that country, respectively,” the report says.

“Chemicals & Rubber Products and Machinery & Electrical Equipment followed with contributions of 8.0 percent and 7.9 percent respectively. Imports from Namibia contributed 15.8 percent to total imports during the period under review, mostly Diamonds at 84.9 percent of imports from that country.