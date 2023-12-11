BTC Hosts Digital Transformation Summit 

The event was tailored to address the digital transformation needs of businesses in Botswana.

GAZETTE REPORTER

Leading digital and telecommunications services provider Botswana Telecommunications Corporation (BTC) recently orchestrated an exclusive event tailored to address the digital transformation needs of businesses in Botswana.

Styled BTC Digital Shift BW, the initiative underscored the company’s commitment to bridging the gap between digital aspirations and practical solutions, bringing together a diverse audience of information technology (IT) specialists, managers, engineers and decision-makers in government, parastatal, and private sector

entities.

Fostering partnerships

The event served as a platform for sharing valuable insights, best practices, and success stories, with a primary focus on fostering partnerships between BTC, its customers, and innovators.

The overarching theme for this year’s summit engagement was “Innovation for All, Progress for Everyone: BTC’s Vision of Inclusive Digital Transformation,” emphasising BTC’s dedication as an enabler of digital transformation in Botswana.

BTC asserts that “Innovation for All, Progress for Everyone” is not merely a concept but a collective call to shape a world where innovation knows no bounds.

Staying relevant

The BTC Digital Shift BW aimed to facilitate meaningful conversations between innovators, solution providers, and BTC Enterprise, fostering collaborations and partnerships that drive digital evolution and support organisations in staying relevant in the technology and innovation market.

BTC General Manager of Marketing, Malebogo Mosinyi, expressed pride in hosting the event. “BTC is proud to host the BTC Digital Shift BW,” she said.

“We believe this represents a pivotal moment for businesses in Botswana, offering a platform to transform challenges into opportunities.

Catalyst

“By bringing together expertise, innovation and vision, BTC aims to not only educate and engage but empower businesses to thrive in the digital age. This event is not just a conference; it’s a catalyst for digital evolution and collaborative success.”

Mosinyi highlighted BTC’s commitment to providing seamless, innovative solutions and ensuring the best customer experience through effective, efficient and agile service delivery.

“We remain committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions to empower businesses and individuals in the digital era,” she said.