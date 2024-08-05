BTC Hosts Innovation Day 2024: Pioneering Digital Transformation in Botswana 

Event aligns with vision of a digitally-transformed, knowledge-based economy

Official opening of BTC’s new innovation suite a highlight

Hackathon finalists win cash prizes, free Smega account and amps, and BTC mobile airtime

GAZETTE REPORTER

Botswana Telecommunications Corporation Limited (BTC) successfully hosted its Innovation Day 2024, a landmark event aimed at driving digital transformation and fostering innovation within the ICT sector.

Held at BTC headquarters, Megaleng House, the event attracted industry leaders, government officials, innovators, and stakeholders who gathered to discuss and showcase the latest advancements in technology and innovation.

A highlight of the event was a panel discussion titled “Leveraging the Power of Collaborative Innovation to Unlock Opportunities in a Digital Economy.”

BTC a digital business

Panelists from the Local Entrepreneurship Authority (LEA), Brainstream and BTC shared their insights, experiences and inspirations for thinking outside the box, emphasising the critical role of collaboration in fostering innovation.

BTC’s commitment to evolving from a traditional telecommunications company (Telco) into a technology company (Digital Business) was a central theme of the event.

This digital transformation strategy aims to meet the needs of the modern digital customer, ensuring BTC remains relevant and competitive in the fast-evolving digital landscape.

Culture of innovation

Said Managing Director, Anthony Masunga: “Our dedication to fostering a culture of innovation within BTC is unwavering. We are committed to adopting cutting-edge technologies and developing new digital services that cater for the dynamic needs of our customers.

“Moreover, BTC’s Innovation Day aligns with Botswana’s national vision of becoming a digitally-transformed, knowledge-based economy.

“Hosting events such as the BTC Innovation Day not only showcases our commitment to innovation but also supports the broader agenda of socio-economic development and competitiveness in the global digital economy.”

The panelists provided valuable insights into industry challenges and opportunities, reinforcing the importance of collaboration and innovation in driving growth.

Developing new technologies

Attendees were also treated to an innovation showcase where BTC’s latest digital services and technologies were on display. The exhibition highlighted BTC’s dedication to adopting cutting-edge technologies and developing new digital solutions to meet the dynamic needs of its customers.

A significant milestone of the day was the official opening of BTC’s new innovation suite. This suite will serve as a hub for innovation, providing a space for developing and testing new technologies and solutions.

“The opening of our innovation suite marks a new chapter in our journey towards digital transformation,” said Masunga. “This facility will be instrumental in nurturing new ideas and accelerating the development of innovative solutions.”

Health inventory management

BTC also recognised and awarded the winners of a hackathon that was launched during Botswana Innovation Day 2023. The hackathon finalists were tasked with developing a health inventory management system to address challenges faced by the health sector and extend those functionalities to Botswana citizens.

The top three finalists were awarded as follows: TwoSix scooped first position, walking away with a cash price of P30 000, LTE 10Mbps Prepaid 12 months, a free Smega account and amp, a prepaid visa card, BTC mobile airtime valued at P600, and commercialisation of their solution.

Yortek took second position and won a cash price of P20,000, LTE 10Mbps Prepaid 6 months, BTC Mobile airtime valued at P300 and a free Smega accounts and amp, and a prepaid visa card.

Top 10 finalists

The third position went to Apex team that walked away with a cash price of P15,000, LTE 10Mbps Prepaid 3 months, BTC mobile airtime valued at P300.00, a free Smega account and amp, and a prepaid visa card.

Additionally, all top 10 finalists will receive training and incubation for six months, further supporting the development of innovative solutions within Botswana’s ICT sector.