BTC Invests on its Enterprise and Service Provider Networks 

Botswana Telecommunications Corporations Limited (BTC) has invested over P69 million in the state-of-the-art modernisation of its enterprise and service provider (E&SP) network in partnership with Cisco. The enterprise and service provider network project’s main objective is to modernise and refresh BTC’s internet edge, IP MPLS core and enterprise network.

Giving an update on the project, the BTC Chief Operations Officer Aldrin Sivako stated that the modernisation of the enterprise and service provider network project has been ongoing for the past 18 months and will be completed in November 2023.

He said: “With the advance and integration of emerging technologies, cloud connectivity, voice and beyond, reports show that BTC’s legacy network infrastructure simply could not provide for the bandwidth, speed, and low latency needs that are now imperative to deliver on these demands”.

Strategic goal

The strategic goal of the project is to create a digitally transformed, agile and customer-centric network infrastructure that drives unparalleled value for stakeholders and sets the gold standard for the future of connectivity. “Our dedication to innovate and provide superior service delivery is exemplified through the initiative to modernise and upgrade the enterprise and service provider networks and core network infrastructures countrywide as well as integrating the Sentlhaga data centre where BTC hosts several international content providers such as Facebook/Meta, Google, and Akamai,” said Sivako.

Unparalleled digital services

The investment positions the BTC network to deliver unparalleled digital services to customers ranging from Government, businesses (large and small) to home users. This investment comes on the backdrop of the recent upgrade of BTC’s mobile network from 2G to 4G in 63 sites in the Okavango and Northwest Districts in collaboration with the Universal Access and Service Fund (UASF) thus leading to an increase in its national 4G/LTE footprint to over 500 sites countrywide.

Chief Technology Officer and Head of Engineering at Cisco Sub-Saharan Africa, Conrad Steyn said on their partnership with BTC: “We have helped BTC optimise, integrate, scale, sustain, and secure their core network and services, bringing state-of-the-art technology to Botswana. Our partnership with BTC is a testament to Cisco’s commitment to powering an inclusive future for all. By supporting BTC in their digitisation journey and modernisation efforts, we are working towards bridging the digital divide and empowering communities in Botswana to thrive in a connected world.”