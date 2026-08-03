Chobe Holdings Builds Momentum

Eco-tourism group enters 2027 financial year with P92 million in customer advances and stronger demand signals

GAZETTE REPORTER

Botswana’s leading BSE-listed eco-tourism group, Chobe Holdings, says it is entering the 2027 financial year with momentum, supported by a robust sales pipeline and customer advances exceeding P92 million.

In its Integrated Report 2026, Chief Executive Officer John Gibson said the advances reflect medium and long-term confidence in the company’s destinations and brands.

“We are monitoring this closely,” Gibson said, referring to global risks that could affect travel demand.

The CEO said Chobe was aware of challenges in the operating environment, including continued instability in the Middle East, which could affect travel confidence in some markets. While the direct impact on the business had been insignificant to date, he said prolonged geopolitical uncertainty could soften demand for travel, particularly in the short term.

Growth Despite Pressure

During the period under review, Chobe Holdings recorded revenue growth of 12 percent to P714 million. Gibson said the company’s operating leverage meant that increased revenue translated into higher profits.

However, he noted that the year was not without challenges, with cost inflation exceeding targets and geopolitical uncertainty affecting guests’ willingness to travel.

“To deliver meaningful growth against this backdrop reflects, above all, the underlying strength of our product and the calibre of our operational and managerial team,” he said.

Chobe remains the only eco-tourism company listed on the Botswana Stock Exchange, a position Gibson said carries both privilege and responsibility.

“Every Motswana who holds our shares is a partner in the stewardship of this country’s most precious and enduring natural asset,” he said.

Expanding Portfolio

Chobe increased its bed capacity following the opening of Maxa under the Ker & Downey Botswana brand and the reopening of the rebuilt Xugana Island Lodge under Desert & Delta Safaris.

Gibson described Maxa as a property in a pristine part of the Okavango Delta that the company believes will become one of the standout addresses in its circuit.

“Both these developments were the product of extensive planning and development work, which makes it enormously satisfying to see them so positively received by guests and industry partners,” he said.

The company is also undertaking further investments, with Chobe Savanna Lodge undergoing a comprehensive rebuild and the Sedia Hotel receiving a significant refurbishment of its public areas.

Gibson said these investments represent the company’s continued capital deployment aimed at protecting its brands and guest experience.

Aviation Recovery

Chobe’s flying operations also recorded improvement during the year, with aircraft availability increasing significantly.

The company said this was reflected in stronger financial contributions from Safari Air and North West Air, with reliable air transfers remaining an important part of the guest experience.

Revenue per available room improved across both Desert & Delta Safaris and Ker & Downey Botswana, supported by continued investment in marketing and sales.

Gibson said the company’s growing presence in key source markets, particularly North America and Europe, was contributing to improvements in both volume and yield.

“The premium positioning of our brands remains non-negotiable,” he said.

Through its subsidiaries, Chobe operates 16 lodges and camps across northern Botswana, the Zambezi region of Namibia and Zambia, with a combined capacity of 365 beds.