Chobe Holdings in Talks for New Joint Venture 

Investors advised to approach Chobe securities with caution until negotiations are concluded

GAZETTE REPORTER

In a significant move in Botswana’s tourism sector, Chobe Holdings Limited intends to enter a joint venture aimed at expanding its safari properties in Botswana.

According to a cautionary statement released by the company recently, its subsidiary, Desert & Delta Safaris Proprietary Limited, is in advanced negotiations with a related party for the development and operation of a new property.

Statutory approvals

This proposed joint venture is anticipated to strengthen Chobe Holdings’ position in the competitive safari and hospitality market.

“The proposed transaction is subject to all statutory approvals required under Botswana’s laws,” the statement notes, underscoring the regulatory process that must be adhered to before formalising the partnership.

It emphasises that investors’need to approach the company’s securities with caution until negotiations are concluded.

Stakeholders agog

“Shareholders and investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the company’s securities until the results of these negotiations are formally published,” says the statement.

Chobe Holdings has made no further comments regarding the timeline or specifics of the development, leaving stakeholders eagerly awaiting updates on what could be a transformative venture in Botswana’s eco-tourism landscape.