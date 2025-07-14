Chobe Holdings Revenue Rises 18%

Improved room yields, lodge upgrades, and aviation investment drive top-line growth

GAZETTE REPORTER

Chobe Holdings Limited has reported an 18 percent increase in revenue to P638.76 million for the year ended 28 February 2025, up from P543.14 million the previous year.

Botswana’s only listed ecotourism company said the growth reflects “the company’s resilience and strategic investments in its hospitality and aviation operations” despite facing global supply chain challenges and major renovations.

Hospitality brands lead

The revenue increase was driven by “higher yields and improved revenue per available room” across Chobe Holdings’ two core hospitality brands, Desert & Delta Safaris and Ker & Downey Botswana.

The group pointed to “sustained marketing efforts and the successful reopening of upgraded properties” as key contributors to the strong performance.

Among the refurbished assets was the fully reconstructed Savute Safari Lodge, which reopened during the year and helped boost bookings and guest spending.

Aviation expansion

Chobe Holdings also expanded its aviation services with the acquisition of Caravan Ex for P35 million. The move “enhanced aircraft availability, supporting the Group’s Safari Air operations and reinforcing its integrated tourism model,” the company stated.

The acquisition allowed for better internal coordination between the hospitality and aviation segments, helping to ease logistical constraints that had affected the guest experience in prior periods.

Despite the strong revenue performance, profit before tax fell by 4 percent, which the company attributed to “foreign exchange fluctuations and increased depreciation from recent capital expenditures”.

Zambian entry and new camp

Operational costs also rose due to expansion activities and investment in staff and marketing. However, the company said it remains focused on long-term growth, pointing to new regional opportunities.

Chobe Holdings expanded into Zambia during the reporting period and launched Maxa Camp under the Ker & Downey brand. The developments are expected to strengthen the group’s presence in the Southern African safari market.

Occupancy rates improved to 61 percent, indicating what the company described as “strong demand for Botswana’s high-end safari experiences”.

The board declared a dividend of 60 thebe per share, citing its “commitment to shareholder returns”. The Group also said that recently eased supply chain bottlenecks and lodge upgrades are likely to support profitability going forward.