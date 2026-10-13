Citizens First in Casino Expansion

The Gambling Authority is testing whether citizen investors have the capital and expertise to lead Botswana’s next casino and bingo expansion before formal licensing begins.

BONGANI MALUNGA

The Gambling Authority is putting citizen investors at the centre of Botswana’s next phase of casino and bingo development, testing local capacity before moving to formal licensing.

MARKET TEST

The Authority published an Expression of Interest (EOI) for the development and operation of bingo and casino establishments on 1 September 2026. Prospective investors have until 15:00 on 16 October 2026 to submit their expressions of interest.

The regulator says the exercise is designed to establish whether Batswana have the financial capacity, technical expertise and appetite to participate meaningfully in the industry before licences are rolled out.

Speaking on national television on Monday, Acting Director, Responsible Gambling and Corporate Affairs Linnet Mafukidze said the process would help the Authority determine the level of citizen investor readiness while keeping local ownership and employment central to future developments.

“We want to find out if Batswana are suitably qualified investors who want to participate in this industry before we can start with the licensing process, this is a precursor before the actual licensing arrangement,” Mafukidze said.

NOT LICENSING

The EOI is not the licensing process itself. It is an exploratory exercise intended to assess market interest, identify prospective investors with the necessary capacity and help shape the requirements of the eventual licensing process.

According to the Authority’s EOI, the information gathered will also inform future regulatory planning, licence specifications and application requirements.

Prospective companies will be expected to demonstrate both the financial strength and technical capability required to develop and operate bingo or casino establishments.

Citizen investors who may not independently possess all the required expertise or capital will still have room to participate. Mafukidze said local companies may form joint ventures or collaborate with other investors to strengthen their technical, financial or operational capabilities.

CITIZEN CONTROL

Such partnerships will have to preserve strong citizen participation. The Gambling Authority will require qualifying arrangements to demonstrate majority citizen shareholding, while proposed investments will also be assessed on their ability to generate employment opportunities for Batswana.

The process gives the regulator an opportunity to establish where local investment capacity exists, where gaps remain and whether partnerships will be required before the formal licensing window opens.

Mafukidze said the Authority wants the next phase of Botswana’s gambling industry expansion to bring not only new casino and bingo operations, but also greater citizen ownership, investment participation and local job creation. Interested investors have until 16 October to demonstrate that capacity before the Authority moves towards the next stage of its licensing roll-out.