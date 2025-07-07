Cloud, Data Drive BTC Profit Rise

Profit before tax increased by 30% to P259m in a year that saw growth in fixed and mobile data services drive revenue up 4%

GAZETTE REPORTER

Botswana Telecommunications Corporation Limited (BTC) posted a profit before tax of P259 million for the year ended 31 March 2025, marking a 30 percent year-on-year increase.

According to telco’s audited financial results, revenue increased by 4 percent during the reporting period, driven by growth in fixed and mobile data services.

BTC attributed this to ongoing investments in high-speed fibre networks and the expansion of mobile data infrastructure. The company also cited increased uptake of its mobile money and cloud services.

Costs down, EPS up

“The operationalisation of the Data Protection Act led to higher demand for secure, local cloud services,” BTC said in the report. “This directly benefitted our cloud business, which continues to grow as organisations prioritise data compliance.”

The report shows that the cost of services and goods sold fell by 5 percent, from P637 million to P603 million. However, the EBITDA margin declined from 32.5 percent to 30.1 percent. Earnings per share rose by 28 percent – from 15.00 thebe to 19.26 thebe.

BTC says it is maintaining focus on nationwide connectivity and customer experience through modernising its mobile broadband network and automating service channels.

Employee value proposition

“We are investing in human capital to support a high-performance culture and improve our employee value proposition,” the company stated.

The Board declared a final dividend of 10.83 thebe per share. A 10 percent withholding tax will be deducted in line with the Botswana Income Tax Act.

