Costly, Unreliable Internet Holds Botswana Back – Mohwasa

Speaking at an event to mark the introduction of Starlink to Botswana recently, Minister Mohwasa said in addition to being costly, unreliable internet connectivity and access disparities between urban and rural areas have held the country back across the economy

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

The high cost of internet access and persistent connectivity issues continue to hinder economic growth, education and government services in Botswana, the Minister for State President, Moeti Mohwasa, said this week.

Speaking at an event hosted by digital transformation group and authorised reseller of Starlink for enterprise markets, T-Connect, Mohwasa underscored the urgent need for affordable and stable internet across the country.

“Internet is no longer a luxury; it is the backbone of economies,” he said. “For too long, unreliable internet access has hindered businesses, slowed innovation, and widened the gap between rural and urban communities.”

Challenging period

The minister noted that despite growing demand, internet access in Botswana remains expensive for both businesses and individuals. While the problem is even more pronounced in rural areas, inconsistent speeds frequently disrupt operations everywhere.

“There is also a problem of unequal access to internet connectivity, and it has disturbed opportunities between those in urban and rural areas,” Mohwasa said.

The minister’s remarks come in a challenging period for the local telecommunications sector.

Internet subscriptions down

According to Statistics Botswana’s latest Transport and Infrastructure Stats Brief for the third quarter of 2024, total internet subscriptions – comprising mobile and fixed internet services – declined by 3.5 percent.

The report attributes this decline to a 4.0 percent drop in mobile internet subscriptions, which fell from 3,047,654 in the third quarter of 2023 to 2,927,018 in the fourth quarter.

In contrast, fixed internet subscriptions saw a 6.1 percent increase, rising from 155,034 in Q3 2023 to 164,423 in Q4 2023.

Compared to the same quarter in the previous year, total internet subscriptions in Q4 2023 increased by 3.8 percent, with mobile internet growing by 2.9 percent and fixed internet by 23.7 percent.

Education and healthcare

Against this backdrop, Mohwasa described the introduction of Starlink through T-Connect as a “game changer” for Botswana’s connectivity challenges.

“Unlike traditional internet services, Starlink’s high speed offers practical solutions to many of the challenges that the country faces, some of which include transforming education and enhancing healthcare services,” he said.

Botswana the primary market

T-Connect, which launched in Botswana as its primary market, aims to provide high-speed satellite internet tailored to businesses across Africa. The company’s expansion seeks to address connectivity gaps that have long plagued the region.

As Botswana navigates its digital transformation, Mohwasa emphasised that improved internet infrastructure is critical for fostering innovation, economic growth, and social equity.

