Desert Diamonds Take JCK Stage

As the global jewellery industry gathers in Las Vegas, De Beers’ Desert Diamonds campaign places natural colour, individuality and origin at the centre of renewed demand for natural diamonds.

BY STAFF WRITER

GLOBAL STAGE

The global jewellery industry gathers in Las Vegas this week for JCK, one of the world’s most influential jewellery trade events, where De Beers is expected to continue pushing its Desert Diamonds campaign to retailers, designers, buyers and the wider luxury market.

JCK 2026 runs from 29 May to 1 June at The Venetian Expo in Las Vegas, with selected events opening on 28 May, including JCK Talks, GEMS featuring AGTA, and the Hong Kong Pavilion. The event is described by organisers as one of the jewellery industry’s most important global gatherings, bringing together key players across the diamond, gemstone, retail and luxury jewellery value chain.

For De Beers, the Las Vegas platform comes at a time when natural diamonds are being repositioned for a younger, more expressive and more culturally aware consumer. At the centre of that effort is Desert Diamonds, a campaign that moves away from the narrow image of diamonds as only white, flawless and formal, and instead celebrates the full natural colour range of diamonds.

DESERT PALETTE

In written responses to The Botswana Gazette, Sally Morrison, De Beers’ Natural Diamonds Market Lead, said the campaign is built around the naturally occurring colour palette of diamonds.

“The central idea of the campaign is to use the naturally occurring color palette of diamonds as a metaphor to represent the uniqueness of each and every diamond that comes from the earth,” Morrison said. “These colors are reflective of the earth from which they come and the traces of their individual journeys.”

NEW CONSUMER

The campaign also speaks to younger consumers who value individuality, culture, self expression and provenance alongside traditional luxury. Asked whether Desert Diamonds is aimed at that consumer shift, Morrison’s answer was direct: “Definitely yes!”

“We know that consumers are looking to express their individuality, and want their jewelry to signal their own uniqueness and that of their most important relationships. By drawing attention to the vast range of naturally occurring colors, we are able to offer this.”

CELEBRITY POWER

De Beers has also used major cultural figures to carry the campaign into mainstream visibility. Morrison said the choice of personalities is strategic and tied to where culture is moving.

“Each year, we give great strategic thought to who will be most visible in the culture and we seek to engage them,” she said. “As an example, we knew that Bad Bunny would have a major international tour starting last summer, so we began to work with him to make sure he wore Desert Diamonds in his major appearances.”

She said Ciara’s involvement also grew naturally from her visibility and connection to Botswana.

“We had worked with Ciara from the launch of the campaign because she was very visibly promoting her music,” Morrison said. “She had also had the opportunity to visit Botswana, and loved it there, so she immediately agreed to be part of this.”

BOTSWANA SOURCE

For Botswana, the campaign carries added interest because Morrison says Botswana sourced diamonds are part of some of its most visible pieces.

“Since Botswana produces some of the most beautiful natural diamonds in the world, and those diamonds come from the rich earth of the country, it is very important to us to call out this origin story,” she said, “particularly in some of the most important pieces for the red carpet, and the very visible pieces that appear in our most recent campaign, all of which are designed with Botswana source diamonds.”

As JCK opens, the campaign gives Botswana audiences a window into how diamonds from the country are being positioned in the global market. Morrison said De Beers wants Batswana to recognise that visibility when they see international figures wearing diamonds connected to Botswana.

“We want them to feel proud that this revered resource is out there on the most famous people in the world,” she said. “These diamonds are our ambassadors.”