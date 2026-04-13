Diamond Output Slumps Sharply

Mining sector shows mixed fortunes as maintenance halts drag diamonds down while other minerals post modest gains

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

Diamond production fell by 54.6 percent, equivalent to 2,368 thousand carats, dropping from 4,338 thousand carats in the fourth quarter of 2024 to 1,970 thousand carats in the fourth quarter of 2025, according to a recent report by Statistics Botswana.

“This decrease is primarily attributable to scheduled maintenance shutdowns: one major mine remained non-operational for the entire quarter following prior plant-utilisation optimisation ahead of planned maintenance, while another mine conducted maintenance activities during October 2025 only,” the report states.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, production declined even more sharply by 67.9 percent, or 4,157 thousand carats, from 6,127 thousand carats in the third quarter of 2025.

Copper Gains

Copper-in-concentrates production rose by 8.1 percent, or 981 tonnes, from 12,107 tonnes in the fourth quarter of 2024 to 13,088 tonnes in the same quarter of 2025.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, output increased by 17.7 percent, or 1,969 tonnes, up from 11,119 tonnes recorded in the third quarter of 2025.

Soda Ash Trends

Soda ash production declined by 8.2 percent, or 6,728 tonnes, from 82,482 tonnes in the fourth quarter of 2024 to 75,754 tonnes in the period under review.

However, compared with the previous quarter, production rose by 22.8 percent, or 14,052 tonnes, from 61,702 tonnes recorded in the third quarter of 2025.

Salt, Silver Rise

Salt production increased by 21.1 percent, or 17,292 tonnes, rising from 81,833 tonnes in the fourth quarter of 2024 to 99,125 tonnes in the same quarter of 2025. On a quarterly basis, output grew by 5.5 percent, or 5,192 tonnes.

Silver production also edged higher, increasing by 2.3 percent, or 203 kilograms, from 8,826 kilograms in the fourth quarter of 2024 to 9,029 kilograms in the fourth quarter of 2025. Quarter-on-quarter, production rose by 29.6 percent, or 2,060 kilograms.

Coal Declines

Coal production fell by 13.3 percent, or 91,007 tonnes, from 683,236 tonnes in the fourth quarter of 2024 to 592,229 tonnes in the fourth quarter of 2025.

“Although production declined, there was no shortfall in coal supply due to adequate stockpiling,” the report notes.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, output decreased by 2.8 percent, or 17,030 tonnes, from 609,259 tonnes in the third quarter of 2025.

Zero Output

Gold recorded zero production during the period under review, with the affected mine still undergoing provisional liquidation due to financial constraints.

Copper-Nickel-Cobalt Matte also recorded zero production, as the affected mines remain under provisional liquidation.