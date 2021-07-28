Engen’s Footprint Grows As Company Expands In Botswana

Five service stations just opened, five more in the pipeline

No one is allowed on Engen premises without a mask on

GAZETTE REPORTER

With five new Engen Service Stations opening in the first half of 2021 and a further five in the pipeline, Engen continues to expand in Botswana and spread its unique retail fuel and convenience customer experience across the country.

“As always, convenience and customer service are key determinants of our success and we are excited to bring these new sites to market and also announce additional expansion plans,” says Chimweta Monga, Managing Director of Engen in Botswana.

“Engen has a growing footprint and the brand is well known amongst our customers who have come to associate themselves with Engen’s brand promise of ‘With us you are Number One.”

As a leading marketer of fuels and lubricants, Engen currently operates 64 service stations and 43 Quickshop convenience stores across Botswana. The company pumped 202 million litres of fuel from its retail forecourts in 2020, in addition to 97 million litres to commercial customers and 2.2 million litres of lubricants.

With five new sites opened in the past seven months and more to come, Monga is bullish about Engen’s growth plans. “We also have five sites currently under construction, which makes us the only fuel company in the country undertaking such an aggressive retail expansion amidst a global pandemic,” he told The Botswana Gazette. “Our ambitious retail growth plan is a further indicator of our commitment to sustainable growth in the country.”

All five newly streamed sites offer Engen Primax Unleaded 93/95, Engen Dynamic Diesel 50ppm and various quality Petronas and Engen lubricants.

“Our superior quality fuels and lubricants leverage the research and advanced technology offered by our parent company, Petronas, who provide Engen with the technical expertise responsible for designing, developing and delivering the fuel, fluid and lubricant technology solutions that powered the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One team to seven consecutive FIA Formula One World Constructors’ and World Drivers’ Championships,” said Monga.

“This technical partnership ensures that the fuel and lubricant products we as Engen offer our customers have withstood the ultimate Formula One testing ground.”

The Engen MD noted that in line with Botswana Government regulations, Engen prioritises hygiene measures at all 64 of its forecourts and 43 Quickshops, with sanitisers at shop entrances, cash points and every island. “This includes temperature checks of all customers and assistance from an onsite COVID-19 champion where required,” he pointed out. “No customers are allowed onsite without wearing a mask.”

The General Manager of Engen’s Commercial and International Business Division, Drikus Kotze, said Botswana is an integral part of Engen’s growth ambitions in southern Africa. “It’s about never standing still and continually seeking relevant and innovative ways to meaningfully impact our customers’ lives by offering quality petroleum products and exciting convenience services, which is why we are excited to aggressively and sustainably grow the Engen footprint in the region,” Kotze noted.

Engen operates a retail network of 230+ service stations in six countries, namely Botswana, the DRC, eSwatini, Lesotho, Mauritius and Namibia, as well as a further 1 000+ sites in South Africa. The company focuses on the commercial fuel and lubricant sectors in these countries and has reseller agreements for lubricants in several other sub-Saharan countries.

As a proud partner of international oil giant Petronas, Engen markets state-of-the-art customer solutions and technologically advanced lubricants, Kotze pointed out.

“Offering our customers reliable, high-performing lubricants, coupled with our efficient tailored innovation solutions and value enhancing technical services, Engen and Petronas lubricant products are specially developed to withstand the region’s harsh conditions and ensure that equipment runs smoother for longer,” he said.

“With more than a century of experience lubricating and protecting equipment across industries, our hard-working products have been developed to provide the best protection for equipment in order to increase productivity, reliability and ultimately reduce costs.”